A walk through Shahjahanabad

Delhi and its old world charm casts a spell on Manish Sisodia as the Delhi Walk Festival ends

The Delhi Walk Festival, which was organised over three weekends in the city, ended on Sunday with a walk around Mirza Ghalib’s Shahjahanabad in Old Delhi.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia participated in the final walk of the event, conducted by the Delhi government in collaboration with “Delhi By Foot” and “Delhi I love You” walking tour groups.

Heritage enthusiasts

The walks saw participation by heritage enthusiasts and those keen on exploring the different facets of the city.

Speaking about the event, Mr. Sisodia said the government would explore ways in which this effort can be continued and how the government can support in executing and planning it.

The walk, which began at 8.30 a.m., saw the Deputy Chief Minister sample the delicacies of Purani Dilli and enjoy a hot cup of tea with the locals, besides exploring the historic by-lanes of the area.

The idea behind the project was to re-introduce Delhi and its old world charm, heritage and culture to the people of the city and tourists with curated walks.

Ghalib’s Puraani Dilli

On Sunday, some of Ghalib’s finest poetry and letters were recited for the participants, as they explored Ghalib’s Puraani Dilli, the haveli where he lived and heard the quirky anecdotes regarding the celebrated poet in the alleys of Shahjahanabad.

In the final walk, the participants also saw the gradual decay that Ghalib witnessed after the 1857 Mutiny.