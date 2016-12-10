A sneak peek into the world of comics

more-in

Despite being centuries apart, eccentric ‘consulting detective’ Sherlock Holmes and the ‘dark knight’ of Gotham City, Batman, rubbed shoulders at the Alto Delhi Comic Con (DCC) on Friday.

The sixth edition of the Delhi Comic Con propelled interest in the world of comic books, which is seeing a revival of sorts due to the increasing use of digital media in the distribution of comics as well as conversion into movies.

Though the number of Indians who still read comics form a minuscule percentage, this group is slowly growing thanks to practices like siblings passing on comics, comic-based movies, and events like expos and the Comic Con.

Yash Mishra, a student, said that popular movies contain references like ‘Easter Eggs’, which only a comic book reader would understand. Further, these references capture viewers who go back and pick up the comic, even if it is just to discover the source.

Changing trends

The audience, however, understands that the medium through which people are reading comics is changing. MAD Magazine illustrator Tom Richmond said, “There has been no dip as far as consumption or creation of comics is concerned. There are a lot of exciting things happening in India and abroad as far as the comic scene is concerned. The only difference, perhaps, is in the way people are consuming them.”

Interestingly, Mr. Richmond published an imaginary cover for the MAD inspired by Rajnikanth’s Enthiran on his blog.

Among the youth itself, there are contradictory opinions on how comic book readers are a ‘dying breed’ and that it is only pop culture — the Game of Thrones frenzy and Harry Potter — that is keeping events like the Comic Con alive.

Standout events

This year’s standout events are a gaming zone and the Bahubali zone, neither of which have anything to do with comics. Sarika Batra, a volunteer at the DCC, pointed out the same and said, “It’s true that the Marvel and DC movies are extremely popular. But they can never lead to a rise in readership among viewers. It is likely that in another 10 years, comics will be nowhere to be seen.”

The Comic Con, which is hosting India’s biggest cosplay championship, will continue till Sunday.

(The writer is an intern with The Hindu)