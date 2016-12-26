A busy, deadly year for fire-fighters

more-in

With 23,479 calls received till December 23, firemen in the city had a tough time in 2016 with two fire-fighters losing their lives in the line of duty.

Cylinder blasts, cracker blasts, slum fires and forest fires, the year saw several major cases where life and property were lost.

In April, the National Museum of Natural History (NMNH) was gutted destroying several rare artefacts.

Many incidents

The summer was particularly harsh with the average number of calls per day crossing over 100. In April, 1,113 more incidents were reported than the corresponding month last year.

The Narela factory fire, which claimed three lives including that of two firemen who were trapped in the building, showed that despite the best equipment and technology, if the fire norms are not followed, the consequences can be grave.