Nine flights, including three chartered planes were delayed by 4-5 hours from landing in Delhi on Sunday morning due to the smog situation there.
The aircraft were diverted to Sanganer Airport here, an official said, adding that one of the charted planes was carrying BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya.
All the flights later left for Delhi, where they landed in the evening, Sanganer Airport Director J.S. Balahar said.
