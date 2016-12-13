8,291 taxis prosecuted in Delhi in 10 months

more-in

Taking strict action against app-based cabs violating rules, the Transport Department of the Delhi government has prosecuted 8,291 taxis, including Ola and Uber, in 10 months (January to October).

According to the department, of the 8,291 taxis, 1,873 were impounded under provisions of the Motor Vehicles Rules. A senior government official said that app-based cab aggregators — Ola and Uber — don’t have any licence to run taxis in the city. “The Transport Department has prosecuted 8,291 taxis and of them, 1,873 were impounded from January to October this year. We will continue our drive against taxis violating rules,” said a senior government official.

‘Aggressive campaign’

Delhi Pradesh Taxi Union has demanded that the government launch an “aggressive campaign” against app-based taxis as they are “affecting” their business. “Despite the fact that these cab aggregators don’t have licence, why are they being allowed to run in Delhi? “Taxis which have registrations in Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Punjab and Haryana are ferrying passengers on local routes in Delhi which is a clear violation of rules,” said Rajendra Soni, general secretary of the union. —PTI