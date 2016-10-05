COLLISION:The spot where the accident happened in north-east Delhi’s Mansarovar Park on Tuesday.Photo : R. V. Moorthy

: Eight passengers aboard the Shamli-Delhi DMU train were injured when a pick-up truck hit it sideways in north-east Delhi’s Mansarovar Park on Tuesday.

The incident happened around 1:10 p.m. when the truck driver, while negotiating a curve, took his vehicle dangerously close to the tracks.

Ugly turn

Ajit, an eyewitness, said he saw three persons falling out of the train due to the impact of the crash.

The victims were either hanging out of the train or had their hands out of the windows.

“The train driver applied brakes, and as soon as the train stopped, another person fell off. I heard others inside the train screaming with pain,” said Ajit.

The injured -- Vikas, Sushil, Asif, Shamu, Irshad and others – were taken to Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital, where some of them are still recuperating.

Ajit said one of the injured persons was made to board the train again by a co-passenger and it was the train which rushed him to the hospital.

A PCR van and ambulance rushed the other victims to the hospital.

Driver arrested

The truck driver, Yashpal, has been arrested, and his vehicle impounded. The police said the truck tilted due to a bump caused by stones.

Locals said the point where the accident happened had a barrier which was removed a few years ago.

They added that vehicles coming from nearby Ashok Nagar ran mostly along the tracks to avoid a longer route.