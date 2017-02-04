8 held for drunken brawl, cop hurt

more-in

A group of allegedly drunken hooligans returning from an idol immersion ceremony went on a rampage following a minor argument and damaged over a dozen vehicles and injured a policeman in Geeta Colony on Thursday night.

Eight persons have been arrested in connection with the brawl. The police said that the incident happened around 7 p.m. when two factions within a group, all allegedly drunk, entered into an argument. The locals alleged that the men vandalised cars and also beat up random people in the locality.