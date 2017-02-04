Delhi

8 held for drunken brawl, cop hurt

more-in

A group of allegedly drunken hooligans returning from an idol immersion ceremony went on a rampage following a minor argument and damaged over a dozen vehicles and injured a policeman in Geeta Colony on Thursday night.

Eight persons have been arrested in connection with the brawl. The police said that the incident happened around 7 p.m. when two factions within a group, all allegedly drunk, entered into an argument. The locals alleged that the men vandalised cars and also beat up random people in the locality.

Post a Comment
More In Delhi
Related Articles
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 4, 2017 2:35:53 AM | http://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/8-held-for-drunken-brawl-cop-hurt/article17186348.ece

© The Hindu