70 trains delayed, 20 cancelled

Foggy weather continued to affect train operations in the Capital, with as many as 20 trains including Patna Rajdhani, Bhubaneswar Duronto and Amritsar Shatabdi cancelled on Wednesday. As many as 70 trains are running behind schedule by several hours, inconveniencing passengers.

Keeping the weather in mind, railways has cancelled operation of 13 trains on December 15.

Services of Nandan Kanan Express, Swatantrta Senani Express, Kashi Vishwanath Express, Lichhavi Express, Bhagalpur Garib Rath Express, Chennai GT Express, Poorva Express and Archana Express are among 20 trains cancelled on December 14 due to bad weather condition, said a Railway official.

Patna Rajdhani, Swatantrata Senani Express, Kashi Vishwanath Express, Lucknow-Chennai Express, New Delhi- Hyderabad Express, UP Sampark Kranti and Sealdah Express are among 13 trains which will remain cancelled on December 15. PTI