7-year-old dies due to no cash for treatment, family protests

more-in

: The seven-year-old daughter of a labourer, who works at the site of a housing project in Greater Noida, died allegedly after he could not get cash for treatment. When he was approached earlier the developer of the project had cited demonetisation for not being able to arrange money, the family of the deceased has alleged.

Family memebers and friends of the deceased thronged to the project site on Tuesday and staged a protest. Considering the sensitivity of the issue, the local police have been put on alert to avoid any untoward incident. Despite repeated attempts, The managing director of the group remained unavailable for comment on the issue.

No payment

The labourer, identified as Gajender, hails from Mahoba district of Uttar Pradesh. He works with the developer’s site in Greater Noida West (also known as Noida Extension). The deceased’s family said that the developer did not make payment to one contractor Hari Shankar, for whom Gajender worked. “Neither the contractor nor the developer gave money for the treatment of my daughter,” said Gajender. “We were told that due to demonatisation, there is no cash with the developer or the contractor,” he added.

Rakesh Kumar, deputy superintendent of police in Gautam Budh Nagar, told The Hindu that Gajender’s daughter’s health had deteriorated on Monday. “She was treated in a local health camp. Her health deteriorated further and she finally died in the absence of proper treatment,” said Mr. Kumar.

The labourers gathered outside the under-construction site and raised slogans against the developer.

Police on alert

Meanwhile, the local police were informed about the incident. “We have asked concerned police officers to keep a close tab on the situation. The protestors were pacified. We will not allow anybody to take law into their hands. To avoid any untoward incident, we have deployed a team,” Mr Kumar added.

The writer is a freelance journalist