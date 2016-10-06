A man was sentenced to six years in jail for duping the widow of Lance Naik Hemraj, who was beheaded by Pakistani troops in January 2013.

The court of Additional Judicial Magistrate (first) Radhey Mohan Srivastava also imposed a fine of Rs 1.5 lakh on Amit alias Harendra for cheating Dharmavati.

On April 5, 2013, Harendra, posing as an armyman from Army headquarters in New Delhi, visited Hemraj’s home in Shernagar village and suggested Dharmavati to make a fixed deposit of Rs 10 lakh from the compensation amount.

On the way to the bank, Harendra dropped her at a hotel assuring he will be back after refuelling his bike but fled with the money, prosecuting officer Anar Singh said.

He was later arrested on June 20, 2013, and an amount of Rs 3 lakh, a car, a bike, and an army uniform were seized.

The sentence would be extended by a year, in case a fine is not paid. - PTI