Delhi

65-yr-old loses Rs.1 lakh in bank queue

A 65-year-old woman was robbed off Rs.1 lakh while she was standing in a queue outside a bank in east Delhi’s Krishna Nagar on Tuesday.

The woman had come to deposit the money at a Punjab National Bank branch.

Money was in

Rs.500 notes

The money, all of which was in Rs. 500 notes, was placed in two bundles inside a bag. As she was about to enter the bank, she found the bag weighing lesser than usual. On checking, she found a cut in her bag and the money missing. She then called up the police, after which an FIR was registered at the Krishna Nagar police station.

Printable version | Dec 15, 2016

