60-year-old held for trying to rape minor

more-in

A 60-year-old autorickshaw driver was arrested on Friday evening for allegedly trying to rape a 10-year-old girl inside his vehicle in east Delhi’s Geeta Colony.

Investigation revealed that the accused had made a similar attempt three months ago too, but the child’s parents had not reported the incident to the police then.

The girl, who lives with her parents and two younger siblings, is a Class V student at a government school in Geeta Colony.

Girl was threatened

She was passing by a local temple when the auto driver allegedly pulled her inside his vehicle.

The girl raised an alarm when he tried to sexually assault her, leading the auto driver to panic.

But before he set her free, he threatened to kill her if she revealed the incident to anyone. The girl, however, informed her parents who then called the police.

Accused’s house raided

The police then raided the residence of the accused on Thursday, but found him to be missing.

He was arrested on Friday evening based on a tip-off they received.

Case registered

A case has been registered in the matter under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Indian Penal Code.

The girl, meanwhile, was counselled by an NGO.