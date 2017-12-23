5,100 children form ‘largest human lung’

School children take part in a successful attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the largest amount of people making an image of an organ. | Photo Credit: AFP

Over 5,100 schoolchildren from 35 schools set a world record on Saturday by forming the largest shape of the human lungs at the Thyagaraj stadium here. The bid was recognised by the Guinness Book of World Records.

The event was organised by the Lung Care Foundation in an effort to create awareness around the ill-effects of air pollution.

Lauding the participants, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said: “Congratulations for organizing the unique initiative for creating awareness on a vital subject which impacts every individual.”

Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal said: “I’m confident that this movement will help in initiating a people’s movement for clean air. I must emphasize that the measures taken to combat air pollution cannot succeed without active participation by the community. In this regard, children are our best ambassadors for a positive change that we wish to achieve.”