Obstacle:Since columns of the building collapsed because of a boiler blast, rescue teams are not being able to go inside. Photo: Shiv Sunny

Rescue operations affected by restricted entry, say officials

A factory fire in Narela has forced Delhi’s emergency response teams to execute one of the longest and toughest rescue operations the city has ever witnessed. However, two firefighters and one worker continued to remain buried under the factory rubble, almost 48 hours after parts of the building collapsed on them.

“There is a very low possibility of their survival. But we have not lost hope, and are continuing our work,” said Atul Garg, Chief Fire Officer (Delhi Fire Services).

On Thursday, one worker buried under the rubble had been brought out after 22 hours of rescue operations. The victim, however, did not survive.

The two firefighters trapped inside are Sunil and Manjeet, having 18 and 11 years of experience in the field, respectively.

Major disaster

The fire had broken out in a three-storey plastic items-manufacturing unit in Narela’s Industrial Area around 5 p.m. on Wednesday. Several fire tenders were rushed to the spot, and the firefighters had been struggling to douse the flames when a boiler had exploded around 9 p.m. the same day.

That had brought down the roof of the first floor, trapping over half-a-dozen persons in the debris. Apart from the four men trapped beyond the first day, six others, including two firefighters, had sustained injuries. The six of them, however, survived.

Mr. Garg said his men and other rescue teams had done all within their means, but the building’s structure and the manner in which large portions of it collapsed had severely affected the rescue efforts.

“There is only one entrance to the building as it is surrounded by buildings from three sides. Since columns of the building collapsed because of the boiler blast, we are being unable to gain access or remove the debris,” said the senior officer.

He said a likely option was to bring down the entire building, but that would end all hopes of retrieving the trapped men alive. “In my entire career with the fire department, this is the first time that we have faced such difficulties,” said Mr. Garg.

Armed with sniffer dogs, earth movers and the latest of equipment, the rescue teams from the fire department, the Delhi Police, the National Disaster Response Force and the Civil Defence have been unsuccessfully going about the excruciatingly slow process of debris removal.