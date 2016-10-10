A 47-year-old doctor with a Gurgaon hospital was arrested by the Delhi Police for allegedly raping a patient on the pretext of getting her a job. It is alleged that the accused lured the victim to his flat in Sector 23, Dwarka.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South-West) Surender Kumar said that the accused, Arvind Jindal, a resident of Gurgaon, was arrested on Saturday after the victim lodged a complaint. A case of rape has been registered.

According to the complainant, who is also a resident of Gurgaon, the accused had operated upon her two years ago. She had a recurring complication in her leg because of which she visited him for consultations.

“Jindal had promised me a job with the help of a friend who works with an NGO. He called me on Friday to meet him in Dwarka. From there he took me to a flat where he forced himself upon me,” said the victim in her complaint.

The woman added that she slapped Mr. Jindal and stepped out of the house, after which he followed her. She, however, called the PCR.