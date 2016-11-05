dark and Dreary:Vehicles pass through dense smog that has been looming over Delhi for the past five days.Photo: Sushil Kumar Verma

Regulatory agencies in the Capital have prosecuted nearly 4,000 violators for creating air pollution and have collected more than Rs.2 crore in fines, revealed data released by the Delhi government on Friday.

A total of 3,161 challans have been issued and more than Rs.2 crore realised in fines from violators as part of dust control measures, the government data reveals.

In numbers

Environment Minister Imran Hussain said that the Revenue Department of the Delhi government has issued 854 challans and recovered around Rs.1.61crore, the East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) has issued 648 challans and collected Rs.53.55 lakh.

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) has issued 1,026 challans and collected around Rs.73.60 lakh, the North Delhi Municipal Corporation has issued 378 challans and collected around Rs.59.15 lakhs, the Public Works Department has issued 114 challans and collected Rs.12.35 lakh and the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) has issued 141 notices and recovered Rs.1.57 crore from violators as on October 26.

A total of 640 challans have been issued and Rs.13.27 lakh recovered from violators who were found burning leaves or waste in the open. As per government data, the Revenue Department has issued 136 challans and recovered Rs.3.8 lakh, EDMC has issued 242 challans and recovered Rs.5.23 lakh and the north civic body has issued 262 challans and recovered Rs.4.24 lakh as on October 26.

Mr. Hussain also appealed to all land-owning agencies to intensify their inspection of construction sites for dust pollution and burning of garbage or waste.

A statement from the government said that Mr. Hussain has been regularly reviewing action taken against polluters.

Big fines

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has prohibited the burning of garbage or dry leaves, and has directed construction sites to comply with dust pollution norms.

The NGT has also directed land-owning agencies in Delhi to impose a fine of Rs.5,000 on persons found burning leaves in the open and fine up to Rs.5 lakh on the owners/ builders who are found not following the dust control norms while carrying out construction activity.

The Delhi government has also conferred powers upon the SDMs and Tehsildars to levy a fine of Rs.5,000 on anyone found burning leaves and waste.

