400 SDMC parks to get open gyms

More residents of South Delhi will soon be able to exercise in outdoor gyms at their local municipal parks, with the civic body planning to install exercise equipment in hundreds of parks.

121 gyms so far

So far, 121 open gyms exist in parks of the South Delhi Municipal Corporation. After a meeting to review plans for the 6,820 parks maintained by the Horticulture Department on Friday, SDMC Mayor Shyam Sharma said open gyms would be set up in 400 more parks.

Positive feedback

He said the civic body had received positive feedback from those using existing outdoor gyms and had decided to extend the facilities to more areas.

Parks to be inspected

Mr. Sharma said councillors would inspect the parks in their respective wards so that the process of installing exercise equipment can begin in a month’s time.