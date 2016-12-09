40 pc of labour force has been rendered jobless, says Rai

more-in

Delhi Labour Minister Gopal Rai said 40 per cent of the labour force earlier working in the Capital had been rendered jobless due to demonetisation, which, he alleged, was merely a ploy “to convert black money to white overnight”.

Speaking at the conclusion of a detailed constituency-wise review of development projects being executed by the Delhi Irrigation and Flood Control Department on Wednesday, the Minister said he was quoting the figure on the basis of surveys at different labour chowks in the Capital.

“It was on the basis of this survey that I wrote to the Prime Minister and then sent him a reminder about the seriousness of the situation; not just Delhi but feedback from across the country is to the effect that 40 per cent of labourers have been rendered jobless after demonetisation,” Mr. Rai said.

The situation was assuming more serious proportions, Mr. Rai said, as labourers who had migrated back to their respective villages were not being able to find employment there either.

‘Big blow to workers’

“As much as 15 per cent of these labourers are among those who had gone back home for Chhath Puja and chose not to return and the rest of them slowly left Delhi and continue to do so. It (demonetisation) is a big blow to such workers,” he said, adding that the labour force was neither in a condition to live in their native village nor in the Capital.

The meeting was attended by MLAs from 37 constituencies and senior officials of the department headed by Mr. Rai. The Minister said in the current financial year, the department was entrusted with a total of 1,078 projects amounting to Rs.800 crore, out of which 376 projects have been completed while other projects are in various stages of completion.

The Minister announced that the department successfully completed de-silting of 61 drains, totalling 400km. He explained that many projects were delayed due to scarcity of funds and non-receipt of no-objection certificate (NOC) from the municipal corporations.