Delhi

4-yr-old boy ‘molested’

: The four-year-old son of the CEO and editor-in-chief of a leading news magazine was allegedly molested on multiple occasions by his karate teacher in south-east Delhi's Lajpat Nagar, the police said on Thursday.

The boy told his parents the accused allegedly touched him inappropriately when he was in the change room, the police said. The boy was allegedly molested on a couple of occasions.

Accused absconding

The victim was reluctant to go to karate classes and when prodded, he confessed to his parents about the incident, they added. The accused, identified as Deepak, is currently absconding, said a senior police officer. PTI

