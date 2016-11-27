4-year-old raped, murdered in Gurugram

more-in

The body of a four-year-old girl, who went missing outside a temple in Sector 49 here two days ago, was found in a vacant plot on Sohna Road on Saturday morning. The post-mortem report confirmed rape and revealed signs of torture.

The girl had gone to Sai Dham Temple in Sector 49 with her mother, grandmother and brother on November 24 when she went missing around 7 p.m.

“The family came to us a few hours after she could not be traced. A case of kidnapping was registered. Keeping in view the sensitivity of the matter, we constituted two teams and carried out a search till 4 a.m., but she could not be found. We continued the search till November 25,” said Station House Officer (Sadar) Inspector Vijay Kumar.

Body found

The breakthrough came on Saturday when the police received a call around 9 a.m. saying that the body of a girl was lying in a vacant plot near a shopping mall on Sohna Road. “She was identified as the girl who had gone missing,” said Mr. Kumar.

The girl’s family lives in a JJ cluster near Jasola village.

Dr. Deepak Mathur, who conducted the post-mortem, told The Hindu that there were torture marks all over the girl’s body and that her left arm was fractured. “There were bite and nail marks all over her body. Her left arm was fractured,” said Dr. Mathur. The girl was strangulated to death probably a few hours after she was kidnapped, said Dr. Mathur.

Protest held

Later on Saturday, the family of the deceased placed the body on Golf Course Extension Road and held a protest demanding immediate arrest of the culprits.

A case of murder under the IPC and under Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act has been registered at the Sadar police station.