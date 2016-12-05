4-year-old boy burnt to death in west Delhi

more-in

: A four-year-old boy was burnt to death while his mother and two-and-a-half-year-old sister were critically injured in a fire which erupted in west Delhi’s Nihal Vihar on Saturday night.

A senior police officer said the incident happened when the woman, Sanjeela, was trying to light wood.

Wrong move

To assist in the burning, she tried to use thinner, but accidentally spilled the highly inflammable liquid. Immediately, the floor was set on fire.

“As she started running around to save herself, the sofa on which Aasim and his sister Aaliya were sitting was also set ablaze,” said a senior police officer.

Neighbours rushed to help upon hearing their screams and tried to douse the flames using buckets of water. One of them informed the police. A team reached the spot and rushed the victims to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital, from they were referred to Safdarjung Hospital. The boy succumbed to burns during treatment.

“His mother and sister have suffered 60-80 per cent burns. However, their condition is said to be stable,” the officer said.

Cylinder blast

In another incident, an LPG cylinder blew up after a house in west Delhi’s Uttam Nagar caught fire. The police said the occupants suffered minor injuries as they had evacuated the house when the fire started.

“A portion of the roof of the house collapsed due to the blast and the walls of nearby houses were damaged,” said a senior police officer. Although the police and fire tenders reached the spot, the blaze had been controlled by the locals by then.

The victims, who lived on the first floor, said the fire started from their fridge.

Fire at Udyog Bhawan

A fire broke out at a room in Udyog Bhawan on Sunday. Four fire tenders and PCR vans were rushed to the spot. The probable cause of the fire was overheating of a printer. Nobody was injured in the incident.