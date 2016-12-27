4 held for rape of U.S. national

more-in

The Delhi police on Monday arrested four persons in connection with the gang rape of a 25-year-old U.S. national earlier this year in a five-star hotel in Connaught Place.

The arrests come after the victim, currently in India, went public with her displeasure on the progress of the case and on a day the Delhi Commission for Women issued a notice to the Delhi police asking why the Commission’s rape crisis cell was not informed when the woman recorded her statement recently.

The accused have been identified as Anirudh (tour guide), Om Prakash (driver of the tourist bus), Maqsood Khan (cleaner of the tourist bus) and Vivek (an employee of the hotel). The accused were identified with the help of call records, available with the hotel. All are aged between 25 and 40 years, said the police. The case was registered on December 3.