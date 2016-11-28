360 arrested for drinking in open

more-in

As many as 360 people have been arrested in three weeks by the Delhi government’s Excise Department as part of its ongoing drive against consumption of liquor in public places.

The drive was launched on November 7, and action has been taken against violators under Section 40 of the Delhi Excise Act. They were handed over to the Delhi Police for further action.

Fine of Rs. 5,000

“Deputy Chief Minister and Excise Minister Manish Sisodia had earlier this month announced a three-fold action plan for crackdown on consumption of liquor in the open,” an official said.

“Anyone caught drinking in public will now have to pay a fine of Rs. 5,000,” the official said.