35-year-old killed on Yamuna e-way

A 35-year old man died after being hit by a speeding car on the Yamuna Expressway on Sunday morning. The incident was followed by protests by the locals, which impacted traffic on the e-way.

A senior police officer said that the deceased, Pappu Jatav (35), was a resident of Gharbara village in Greater Noida. He worked as a construction worker with the Jaypee Group, which is also a toll operator of the expressway.

According to an eyewitness, Gajendra, the accident took place around 11:30 am. “The victim was crossing the road when a speeding Maruti Swift Dzire hit him on the Agra-Greater Noida carriageway. The accident was so severe that the victim was flung a few meters away,” he said. While the victim died on the spot, the accused drove away after the accident.

Soon after, the family of the deceased and locals blocked the e-way and demanded that the accused be arrested. A police team arrived to pacify the protesters, after which a heated argument ensued. It was almost two hours before the police managed to placate the agitators and resume traffic.

The locals, meanwhile, ensured financial help to the family of the deceased.

(The writer is a freelance journalist)