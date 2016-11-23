32-year-old shot at in public view

more-in

: A 32-year-old man was allegedly shot by an unidentified assailant in full public view in south-east Delhi’s Sarita Vihar on Tuesday.

The victim has been identified as Adil Khan, a resident of Shaheen Bagh and an employee of a private telecom company.

The incident happened when he had gone to mall in the area with an acquaintance.

“The two were standing on the road when a man arrived. Soon, an argument ensued between Adil and the accused. The latter then took out a country-made pistol and fired at Adil,” said a senior police officer.

Accused flees

The accused then fled from the spot.

Interestingly, the person who was accompanying Adil also ran away. The police are trying to identify him.

Prima facie, the victim and the accused were known to each other.

A passer-by informed the police, who rushed Adil to a nearby hospital. He is said to be critical.

A case under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the IPC has been registered at the Sarita Vihar police station.