32-year-old arrested for sexually assaulting minor

A 32-year-old man was arrested by the Delhi Police on Sunday for allegedly sexually assaulting a six-year-old girl.

A complaint had been registered in March by the victim’s father about his missing daughter. The child was traced the same day, but in a bruised state and complaining of severe abdominal pain. The victim told the police that the accused had taken her away while she was playing at a neighbourhood park and assaulted her in a white-coloured vehicle.

Door-to-door survey

The accused, identified as Mantra, worked at a parantha point in south Delhi’s Nehru Place and had not reported for duty since the incident, the police said.

“The victim identified the vehicle in which she was taken as a Gramin Sewa vehicle. All such vehicles were checked and a massive exercise was undertaken to identify the scene of the crime using the landmarks given by the child. Seven to eight localities were identified and a door-to-door survey was conducted. This exercise continued for 15 days,” said DCP (south-east) Romil Baaniya.

Local inputs help

Mr. Baaniya said all workers in the neighbouring area and drivers of all Gramin Sewa vehicles were questioned. The accused was finally nabbed with inputs from locals. The police said Mantra is a native of Harkauli village in Uttar Pradesh.

He had come to the Capital around 15 years ago in search of work.