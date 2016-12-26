Delhi

30-year-old killed while returning from church

A 30-year-old man, who was returning from a church, was killed when the car he was travelling in tipped over in east Delhi’s New Ashok Nagar.

Amit Andrews and his friends had gone to a church around midnight. On coming out, they decided to go for a drive in his car, the police said.

Friend lost control

When the car neared a hotel in Mayur Vihar, Andrew’s friend Bipin, who was at the wheel, lost control. The Wagon-R tipped over and skidded, they added.

Declared brought dead

Amit was seriously injured and taken to a hospital where doctors declared him brought dead. The three others, including Bipin, travelling in the car escaped with minor injuries, the police added.

Worked in Tamil Nadu

Amit was as an assistant manager with a bank in Tamil Nadu.

He was the only son to his parents and had come to visit them on Christmas.

A case has been registered against Bipin under relevant sections of the IPC.

The police are trying to ascertain if he was driving under the influence of alcohol. — PTI

