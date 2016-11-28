30 shanties gutted in fire

more-in

: Three fire-related accidents were reported in the city on Sunday, including one where nearly three dozen shanties were gutted in a resettlement colony for Pakistani Hindu refugees in north Delhi’s Majnu Ka Tilla. However, no casualty was reported.

Short circuit

The police said that prima facie the cause of the fire appears to be a short circuit, but added that they are looking into other possibilities. Meanwhile, some migrants said the blaze was set off by the firewood being used by one of the families while cooking.

A fire official added the incident was reported around 1.40 p.m.

The incident took place at the shanties of the Pakistani Hindu refugees, that houses over 50 families.

The blaze left many with only the clothes they were wearing. Some people, however, managed to save their visa and passport documents.

“We lost everything that was in my house, most importantly cash and warm clothes. We now face the prospect of living in the cold till an alternative arrangement is made,” said Janaki, a resident of the colony.

Fire at Tata Power facility

According to the Fire Department, 10 fire tenders were pressed into service, who managed to douse the fire by 3 p.m.

In a similar incident, fire broke out at a Tata Power facility in north-west Delhi, close to the Badli grid, damaging cables that were meant to be laid underground.

The Badli grid, which is of 75 MVA capacity, covers large areas of Badli and Rohini, a police officer said.

Although the fire, reported around noon, did not affect the grid and power supply, it gutted around 30-35 drums containing cables stored for project work.

The fire was brought under control around 6 p.m, officials said.

Another fire was reported from Sabzi Mandi. The blaze was at a factory in Robin Wali Gali. No casualty was reported.