3 injured as car topples over

more-in

Three friends were critically injured when a car they were travelling in toppled over after ramming a road divider in north-west Delhi's Keshavpuram late Wednesday night.

Initial investigation has revealed that the man behind the wheels was trying to avoid hitting a motorcyclist in front of him when he lost control of the vehicle.

One critical

The impact of the accident was such that the car toppled over, leaving the three occupants badly injured. They were brought out of the vehicle by rescuers and rushed to a nearby hospital where one of them is in a critical condition.

The victims were returning from a wedding and the police said they have to check whether the man driving the car was inebriated at the time of the accident.

The three friends, who work with automobile companies, live in outer Delhi's Rohini.

They were returning home from a wedding function in north Delhi when the accident happened.