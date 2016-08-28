Daring bid:The accused, a gang of robbers, had fired at the policeman when he tried to apprehend them. Photo: Sandeep Saxena

Over a week after constable Anand Singh was killed while taking on three robbers in Bawana area, the Delhi Police’s special cell has arrested three persons in connection with the murder.

The alleged killers have been identified as Sumit Thakran, Rahul, and Sunil Sehrawat. The police said the three accused allegedly committed another robbery in nearby Begumpur area two days after the incident.

“They carried out the subsequent robbery despite being aware that the entire outer district police and teams of special cell and crime branch were looking for Anand’s killers,” said Special CP (Special Cell) Arvind Deep.

Lured by money

The three accused were unemployed, and wanted to earn quick money by committing a spate of robberies.

The Special CP said that the arrests followed a week-long effort in which the police rounded up 136 suspects, in the age group of 18 to 21, who had been involved in petty crimes in outer Delhi areas.

“To gather tangible clues about the perpetrators, our teams examined dossiers of almost 90 active criminals and 150 others who were recently released from jail on bail,” he said.

His teams also analysed footage of over 100 CCTV cameras installed in the wider area covering the crime spot.

The efforts bore fruit on Friday evening, when the police were tipped off about Sumit, one of the accused, reaching the main Bawana road.

A trap was laid, and Sumit was caught with a pistol and four cartridges, said police.

During interrogation, Sumit confessed to killing the policeman along with his two associates.

He went on to disclose their identities and addresses, leading to their arrests in an overnight operation.