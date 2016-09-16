Three youths were feared to have drowned while two others were rescued in the nick of time in two separate incidents during the immersion of Lord Ganesha idols in the Capital on Thursday.

An 18-year-old boy’s body was fished out, while two others remained untraceable at the time of filing this report. The deceased has been identified as Ankit. He, along with his friends, had gone to the river near Palla village in Alipur area for immersion.

The other incident happened near Bawana canal. Sandeep and his friend Jitender, aged 22 and 23 respectively, were swept away by the strong current.