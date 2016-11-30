3-day tattoo festival from Friday

more-in

For those who have been wanting to get “inked” and have not found the motivation to take the step, the city will be hosting a tattoo festival featuring renowned tattoo artists from across the world.

100 booths

The second edition of the Heartwork Tattoo Festival will be held for three days at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium from Friday onwards. Organisers said the festival would have around 100 artists and over 100 booths showcasing varied styles, as well as workshops and live music.

Competitions

There will be on-the-spot competitions across multiple categories on all three days. The best tattoos each day will be eligible for trophies and prizes.

International artists

Lokesh Verma, one of the co-organisers, said: “The basic idea behind Heartwork was to put the Indian tattooing scene on the world map of tattoos. Looking at the last year’s response and the number of international artistes and media interest in this year’s event, I think we are on the right path. Let’s see where it takes us.”

Arvind Garg, another organiser, said the first edition of the festival saw the biggest gathering of professional tattoo artists under one roof in India and that people were already looking forward to this year’s event by creating customised designs with personal stories.

Stigma

“This indicates a dilution in the stigma that is usually associated with tattooing. With this effort, Indian artists will be able to showcase their skills, which are seen at the international level. Now, we can see more and more Indian artists being sponsored by international brands,” he added.