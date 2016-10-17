Tragedy:The victims were travelling in a Scorpio, which collided with a tractor.Photo: Special Arrangement

Accident happened in outer Delhi’s Alipur; victims were headed to Murthal

: Three students were killed and seven others injured after the car they were travelling in collided with a tractor in outer Delhi’s Alipur on Saturday.

The deceased have been identified as Shikhar, Ujjwal and Rajesh, all B.Tech students of Noida’s Amity University.

They were accompanied by friends— Subham, Pranav, Vijay, Shubham, Reefat, Vanshika and Pooja — all in the age group of 20-24.

The police said the victims were headed to Murthal to celebrate one of their birthdays.

The Tata Scorpio they were travelling in had been hired from a self-drive garage in Noida.

Prima facie, it has emerged that the person driving the vehicle failed to spot a tractor in front and ended up ramming it from behind.

“The accident happened when they were passing by the Tivoli Farmhouse in Alipur around 2 a.m.,” said a senior police officer.

The impact of the crash was such that the two persons seated in the front seats of the Scorpio were thrown out through the front windshield.

The tractor’s trolley too overturned, leaving the bricks that it was carrying tumbling out.

Driver absconding

The tractor driver fled the spot even as some passers-by rushed to help the victims and informed the police.

Shikhar, Ujjwal and Rajesh were declared brought dead at Satyawadi Raja Harish Chander Hospital.

Pranam and Subham, who had suffered serious injuries, were referred to Lok Nayak Hospital where they continue to remain critical.

The others had received minor injuries and have been discharged, said the police.

Case registered

A case of causing death by negligence, causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others and rash driving has been registered at the Alipur police station.

The police said hunt was on for the tractor’s driver.

This is not the first such incident reported from the area.

In June, six friends from east Delhi’s Sonia Vihar were killed after their EcoSport car rammed a stationary vehicle.

