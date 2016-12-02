3 Barapullah flyover loops to be opened

more-in

Will spell much relief for those residing in Maharani Bagh, Siddharth Extension and Sarita Vihar

Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Satyendar Jain announced the opening of three loops on the Barapullah flyover here by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday.

The move will spell much relief for those residing in areas including Maharani Bagh, Siddharth Extension and Sarita Vihar, in addition to Noida commuters headed to south Delhi.

“We are opening three loops on the [Barapullah] flyover, which will help in reducing congestion in south Delhi. The main among these is the loop from Siddharth Extension. Commuters from Ashram can use it instead of Ring Road towards Aurobindo Marg. Commuters using DND will also be able to drive directly towards INA market,” said a senior PWD official.

At the moment, a sizeable majority of an estimated two lakh commuters who use the stretch on a daily basis bound towards south Delhi from Noida via DND must turn from below the flyover adjacent to Nizamuddin railway station before proceeding towards Barapullah flyover.

Officials meet residents

The PWD official said residents of Siddharth Extension, who were against the opening of the loop due to safety concerns regarding vehicles existing their locality, were met by senior officials over the issue on Wednesday.

In addition to holding various protests over the issue, residents had also moved court against the move.

A part of phase II of the Barapullah elevated flyover, the three loops were constructed at a combined cost of Rs.66 crore. The loop from JLN to INA Market is scheduled to be thrown open by March.

Congestion reduced on the stretch from Gurudwara Bala Sahib to Sarai Kale Khan even as the PWD said another loop for buses headed towards Sarai Kale Khan ISBT was ready but would be made operational later.