2G scam: complaint against Ratan Tata

: Senior BJP leader Subramanian Swamy has filed a complaint in a court here for prosecution of the then chairman of the Tata Sons, Ratan Tata, former Minister for Communications, A.Raja, then chairman of Unitech Limited, Ramesh Chandra, then corporate lobbyist Nira Radia, certain CBI officers and others under various provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, the Indian Penal Code and the Prevention of Money Laundering Act in the 2G spectrum allocation scam case.

The complaint, filed in the court of Special Judge O.P. Saini, alleges that “the investigating agency [CBI] has left out, prima facie, deliberately the accused persons and disregarded the role of accused Ratan Tata, whereas there is more than sufficient material on record to proceed against him and his companies”.

Appeal to court

Dr. Swamy has urged the court to direct the Enforcement Directorate to inquire into the allegations against the accused persons as “a huge amount of money laundering is involved”.

The complaint alleges that Tata had used a dubious real estate joint venture between Tata Tele Services Limited and Unitech Limited regarding land in Gurugram to get a GSM spectrum licence under dual technology, and Tata Reality and Infrastructure Private Limited had paid an advance of Rs. 1,700 crore to Unitech Limited for it.

Unitech Limited used the money to pay the licence fees. Unitech was granted licence, for which it paid Rs. 1,651 crore out of the funds received from Tata Reality and Infrastructure Private Limited, which, in turn, had received the money from Tata Sons.

‘Money shared’

After getting the licence, Unitech Limited offloaded its stake in Unitech Wireless to Telenor of Norway for Rs. 6,210 crore. Of this amount, Rs. 4,469 crore was shared between Tata Reality and Infrastructure Private Limited and Unitech Limited, the complaint alleges.