A 24-year-old was stabbed to death allegedly by a group of men after a heated argument over a sum of Rs. 20 in south-east Delhi’s Ambedkar Nagar on Wednesday.

The victim has been identified as Naresh, a taxi driver. The police said two of the accused have been identified. Sources said the incident took place around 5 p.m. near Naresh's house in Ambedkar Nagar. People in the area heard an argument and rushed to the spot, the police said.

“Locals said that when they arrived, Naresh was lying on the ground bleeding profusely. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was declared brought dead. Two of the men who hit him have been identified by the locals as his neighbours. They are absconding and teams have been formed to trace them,” the police said .

A case of murder has been registered at the local police station. Preliminary probe revealed that few locals, including Naresh's neighbours, heard the suspects demanding Rs.20 from him before attacking him, the police said. Personal enmity angle is also being probed. Sources said the victim's family and neighbours are being questioned to establish the sequence of events.