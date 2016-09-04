A 24-year-old builder was killed after the BMW car he was driving rammed into the grill of a flyover in south-east Delhi’s Nizamuddin area on Saturday.

The deceased, Abhijit Singh, was to get engaged on Saturday. He was returning home from a bachelors’ party in Lajpat Nagar when the accident happened.

Police said that prima facie the speed of the car seems to have caused the accident, but added that it was too early to say if the deceased was in an inebriated state. “We are awaiting the medical report to know if he was driving under the influence of alcohol,” said a senior police officer.

The deceased, a builder, is survived by his parents and brother. The family lived in north Delhi’s Majlis Park.

Speeding car rammed into flyover grill

The accident happened on the Lala Lajpat Rai Marg near Lodhi Flyover around 5 a.m. Police suspect that the driver lost control of the car while he was trying to steer it towards the flyover.

Preliminary investigation has suggested that the car veered to the left even as Abhijit tried to steer it towards the right onto the flyover. The vehicle then rammed the grill of the flyover before being flung off the road.

“Upon landing, the car toppled over and dragged for around 50 metres before coming to a halt. The impact was such that the car’s roof was totally damaged and the doors were jammed,” said the officer.

A passerby heard the crash and rushed to help the car’s occupant. He then forced open the door, cut open the seat belt and pulled Abhijit out. He also informed the police who arrived at the spot to rush the victim to Moolchand Hospital. Abhijit, however, succumbed to his severe head injuries and internal bleeding.