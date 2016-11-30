24-yr-old woman kills self

more-in

: A 24-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide at her residence in south-west Delhi's Dwarka on Monday. The police have said they suspect post-natal depression syndrome (PNDS) as the reason behind the alleged step, as the woman had delivered a baby less than two months ago.

Foul play ruled out

Prima facie the police have also ruled out foul play since the door of the house was found bolted from the inside. No suicide note was found at the spot. The incident came to light around 1 p.m. when a relative of the deceased woman reached her house. Her husband Dulare Ali, a casual labourer, was at work at the time of the incident. The woman was a resident of Ranaji Enclave.

“A girl related to the family raised an alarm when she found her repeated knocks on the door unanswered. Relatives rushed to the spot and the matter was reported to us,” said Surender Kumar, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (south-west).

When the police broke open the door, they found Rani hanging from the ceiling fan in a room. Her baby was present in the room. Rani’s post-mortem was conducted on Tuesday.

No case so far

No case has been registered so far. Since her marriage with Dulare had not completed seven years, a Sub-Divisional Magistrate-level inquest has been initiated, added Mr. Kumar.

According to the police, Dulare has claimed that she was depressed for the past couple of months, but could not provide any reason for the same. Her parents have not levelled any allegations of harassment or domestic violence against the husband either, the police said.