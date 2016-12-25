24-year-old domestic help in hospital after ‘physical abuse’

more-in

A 24-year-old domestic worker from West Bengal has been admitted to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital after she was allegedly physically abused by her employer in north-west Delhi’s Mukherjee Nagar.

Employer in custody

The police have detained the employer, who owns a coaching centre, and are probing the role of the placement agency that got her the job.

“We have questioned the employer. He is in custody and we will arrest him soon. The placement agency’s role is also suspicious and will be probed,” said Milind Dumbre, DCP (north-west).

Injuries not recent?

He, however, said that the hospital records and nature of the injuries suggested that they were not recent.

The woman was brought to Delhi around two years ago on the pretext of being offered a job by a placement agency. She was hired as a domestic help by her current employer around six months ago.

Beaten up with iron rods

The employer, however, allegedly beat her up with an iron rod, alleged Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal, based on her interaction with the victim.

“The girl has been subjected to extreme torture and abuse. She is presently bed-ridden. Her condition was horrifying and she had several marks of abuse on her body. She complained of being beaten with iron rods,” said Ms. Maliwal.

Admitted on Dec 19

The woman had contacted the placement agency on December 16 to report the abuse, after which people from the placement agency took her away. She was admitted to the hospital on December 19.

The DCW learnt of the incident on Friday and alerted the police.

Case registered

The police, subsequently, registered a case based on the victim’s statement and picked up the accused for questioning.

A raid at the placement agency followed.

“We have approached the Delhi government’s Health Department, which has arranged for shifting the woman to a private hospital under the EWS scheme to ensure proper treatment,” said Ms. Maliwal.

The parents of the woman, whom the Delhi Police contacted, are on their way from West Bengal.

The woman, meanwhile, has been provided security by the police.