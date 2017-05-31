23-year-old woman shot dead in Noida

more-in

A 23-year-old woman engineer was shot dead by an unidentified armed assailant in the Shatabdi Rail Vihar residential complex in Sector 62 of Noida on Wednesday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Anjali Rathour, a native of Jagadhri near Yamuna Nagar in Haryana.

Ms. Rathour’s male friend is the key suspect. The police have launched a manhunt to nab him.

Ms. Rathour was working as a trainee engineer with mobile manufacturing company Lava International Ltd. (LIL) in Noida’s Sector 64. Her family has lodged a First Information Report (FIR).

She was working with Lava as a trainee engineer for the past one year.

Poor quality footage

“The man who shot her has not been identified due to poor quality of [CCTV] footage. Other electronic evidence goes against her male friend. Raids are being conducted to nab him,” said Gautam Budh Nagar Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Love Kumar.

The police said that the incident took place at 6.34 a.m. in the parking area of the residential complex. The CCTV camera installed near the elevators recorded the incident. On hearing gunshots, other residents rushed to the scene and found Ms. Rathour in a pool of blood.

She was living with six other girls in a rented accommodation in the housing complex. One of her roommates identified the victim and informed others.