21 circuses lose recognition for cruelty to animals

In a landmark decision, the Central Zoo Authority (CZA) has passed orders cancelling recognition granted to 21 circuses. With this, no circus in the country (except Ajanta circus, whose animals are under scrutiny) can house wild animals like elephants.

The CZA passed these orders following official inspections, which revealed the extreme cruelty animals undergo.

Dr. D.N. Singh, head of the CZA, said: “Besides written reports, we commissioned photo and video footage of animals kept in circuses. What we saw was horrible. The conditions under which animals were kept in circuses were far below the standards. This is no way to keep any animal, let alone a heritage animal like the elephant. The CZA, taking serious note of this, has cancelled recognition to all these circuses.”

Going a step further, the CZA has also directed the Chief Wildlife Wardens of States to rehabilitate elephants from these now de-recognised circuses.

Prashanth V. of the Federation of Indian Animal Protection Organisations (FIAPO) said: “We welcome the CZA’s move, which is a validation of the fact that circuses are cruel to animals. The process of training animals to perform unnatural tricks is inherently abusive, as shown in the inspection reports. FIAPO reiterates its appeal to the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change (MoEF&CC) to take note of this and ban the use of animals in circuses.”

Detailed reports

So far, FIAPO’s ‘End Circus Suffering’ campaign has enabled the rehabilitation of more than 160 animals from 15 circuses. The federation, supported by 82 members and over 200 NGOs across India, has now submitted a detailed report of the ‘State of Animals in Circuses in India’ to the Central government.

“Our investigations have shown that animals with broken bones, infectious diseases, permanent physical and mental disorders, and those that can’t even walk are forced to perform tricks,” added Mr. Prashanth.

Harsh measures

According to him, circuses resort to harsh measures like cutting the feathers of birds and chaining elephants to spikes to get them to perform acts completely unnatural for them.

“The process of training these innocent creatures includes branding them with hot iron, piercing their genitals, threatening them with fire, tying them for days on end without food or water, among other things. Displaying such abused creatures for entertainment is a reflection of the callous attitude of circuses towards suffering of animals,” said a release issued by the group.