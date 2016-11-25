20-year-old jumps off college building, hurt

more-in

: A 20-year-old Delhi University student allegedly attempted suicide by jumping from the third floor of her college building on Thursday.

The incident happened around 1.15 p.m. when the victim, a third-year B.A. (Pass) student, had gone to the college to appear for an examination.

Cops gather evidence

“A CCTV footage showed that she kept aside her bag, removed her shoes, climbed onto a window and jumped,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (east) Rishi Pal.

No suicide note was recovered.

Fellow students and members of the college administration rushed her to a nearby hospital, from where she was shifted to another hospital.

Battling for life

The woman suffered head and back injuries, and multiple fractures on the legs.

“She is currently battling for life,” said Mr. Pal.

According to the police, the window from where she fell did not have an iron grill

Meanwhile, the student’s family members said she was on medication for depression.

She lives with her parents and two brothers in east Delhi’s Arya Nagar.