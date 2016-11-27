20 JNU students pulled up

more-in

The Jawaharlal Nehru University administration has issued show cause notices to 20 students, including sedition accused Kanhaiya Kumar and Umar Khalid, seeking explanation for the alleged “illegal confinement” of the Vice-Chancellor and other officials in the university building.

For Najeeb

A group of agitating students had confined the V-C and other senior officials in the administrative building for over 20 hours last month, alleging inaction on the administration’s part in locating missing student Najeeb Ahmad.

Najeeb (27), a student of the School of Biotechnology and a native of Badaun in Uttar Pradesh, went missing on October 15 following an on-campus scuffle allegedly with members of ABVP the night before.

Kanhaiya gets notice

“Twenty students, including Kanhaiya and Umar, have been sent notices over the illegal confinement. They have been asked to depose before the Proctorial Committee, which is probing the issue after a complaint was received from the university’s Chief Security Officer,” a senior university official said.

Ongoing agitation

JNU students and teachers have been agitating against the university administration and Delhi Police over their failure to locate the missing student. On the directive of Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh to Delhi Police Commissioner Alok Kumar Verma, an SIT was formed last month to trace the missing student. They failed to get any actionable clues in the matter.

The case was later transferred to Delhi Police’s Crime Branch. The university panel probing the incident of October 14, following which Najeeb went missing, had found ABVP members guilty of assaulting him.

However, no disciplinary action has been taken yet. -PTI