2 stabbed outside south Delhi bar

: Denied entry to a bar, a group of five men allegedly stabbed a Nigerian national and a bouncer in south Delhi’s Hauz Khas on Friday.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Nupur Prasad said the incident happened outside Solotto Bar around 12.15 a.m.

The main accused, Madangir resident Rahul Chaudhry, and his friends wanted to enter the bar, but were not allowed because the Nigerian national, Nnamadi Makuochuk, had organised a private party there.

“When Rahul entered the bar’s premises, Makuochuk blocked his way and said Rahul or his friends would not be allowed inside. This led to a heated argument between them,” said Ms. Prasad.

Rahul then allegedly took out a knife and stabbed Makuochuk on his thigh. When Manoj, the bar’s bouncer, tried to intervene, he, too, was attacked.

Chaos

Alarmed by what was going on, Rahul’s friends went inside the bar and fired two shots in the air, said the police. This triggered a panic among Makuochuk’s friends present at the party and someone among them allegedly hit Rahul on his head with a brick.

One of Rahul’s friends informed the police, and a team rushed the injured persons to AIIMS.

“Efforts are on to nab the other accused. We have registered a case under Sections 307(attempt to murder), 323( voluntarily causing grievous hurt), 341(punishment for wrongful restraint), and 34(acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and under Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act,”said Ms. Prasad.