2 killed in accidents

In two separate accidents reported in north Delhi over the past 24 hours, two bikers were killed in Maurice Nagar and Civil Lines.

In the first case, a 40-year-old died after his head hit a divider when his bike skid on the road in Maurice Nagar on Saturday evening. The victim was on his way to deliver food to his brother, who is posted with the Delhi Police.

No helmet

According to preliminary investigations, Narendra was allegedly under the influence of alcohol and was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident. His brother Surendra was posted at a hospital in the area.

A passer-by informed the police about the accident. Narendra was rushed to the hospital, where he succumbed to injuries during treatment.

Truck hits bike

In the second accident that happened in the early hours of Sunday, a chef was run over by a truck after it hit his motorcycle.

The victim has been identified as Yogesh Kumar (28).

“He was returning home after refuelling his bike. A truck hit him and he was tossed into the air. The truck driver could not apply brakes and ran him over after he landed, ” said a police officer.