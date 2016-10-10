Two persons, including a 12-year-old girl, were killed and 18 injured as a private bus on which they were travelling overturned on Kota-Shivpuri highway near Baskheda village, police said on Sunday.

Mathuralal Kirad (60), a resident of Patuwa village in Raipur area, and Battu, daughter of Balson Bheel, a resident of Jhabuwa area of Madhya Pradesh, died on the spot.

Their bodies were handed over to the family members after pos-tmortem, the police said.

The injured passengers were rushed to the hospitals of nearby Kota, Baran and Kelwada where they are undergoing treatment.

The bus driver lost vehicle’s control while he was trying to overtake another vehicle at a breakneck speed. A case under relevant section was lodged and further investigation into the matter is underway, the police said. PTI