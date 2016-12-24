2 held for shooting at cab driver

more-in

The police have arrested two men who allegedly shot at a cab driver who was trying to rescue a girl the duo was harassing in west Delhi’s Janakpuri on Monday.

Previously booked for other crimes, Ramesh and Anshu have been termed “desperate criminals” by the police.

The incident happened around 10.30 p.m. on Monday when the duo and two of their friends were standing near Gold Gym on Pankha Road, said Vijay Kumar, DCP (West). According to the police, the men were there to rob someone.

As they ate at a roadside stall, they noticed a young boy and girl on the other side of the road. It was Anshu who reportedly decided to target the couple.

Samaritan

He walked up to them and began misbehaving with the girl. The couple raised an alarm, which drew the attention of the people around.

Among those who decided to intervene was Sanjay, a taxi driver who was heading from Rohini to Rajokri. With the help of some auto drivers, Sanjay challenged Anshu, forcing him to return to his associates.

Once he got to the other side of the road, Anshu took a pistol from one of his associates and allegedly fired at the rescuers. The first round missed its mark, but triggered panic.

“The accused then fired another shot that hit Sanjay. All the accused fled the spot while the injured man was rushed to a hospital,” said Mr. Kumar.

An attempt to murder case was subsequently registered at the Janakpuri police station. The police questioned several suspects in the area before zeroing down on Anshu and Ramesh.

The duo was arrested subsequently. A search is on for their associates. “During interrogation, it was revealed that all the accused are involved in cases of robbery, theft and attempt to murder,” said the officer.