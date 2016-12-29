2 held for conducting sex determination test

more-in

Two persons have been arrested by a Gurugram administration team for allegedly conducting sex determination test at Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh. An FIR has been registered at Sohna here in this connection.

Acting on a tip-off, a team led by Gurugram Chief Medical Officer Pushpa Bishnoi sent a pregnant woman as a decoy to Jitender, a resident of Dhaula village in Sohna, for sex determination test. Jitender purportedly asked the woman to meet him alone at Silani village on Wednesday at 4 a.m.

Location tracked

A GPS tracker was hidden in the clothes of the woman to help the team follow her. “As per the plan, the woman reached the said place and soon Jitender also reached the spot on a motorcycle. He, along with the woman, then rode towards Palwal. He crossed the Tappal village as well and eventually reached Khair in Aligarh. He took the woman to Shankar Hospital in Khair where one Mahesh Sharma conducted the sex determination test on the woman,” said Drugs Control Officer Amandeep Chauhan, who is also a member of the team. Red Cross secretary Shyam Sunder was also part of the team.

Violation of norms

Jitender was caught by the team while on his way back to Gurugram with the woman. He purportedly told the police that Mahesh Sharma conducted the test on the woman. The team then reached the ultrasound centre and the local authorities were also informed. It was found that Mahesh had conducted the test without the presence of a doctor or completing the legal formalities. He also failed to produce the registration certificate as required under the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (PCPNDT) Act. He had charged Rs.10,000 for the test. The team found slips of 24 ultrasound tests conducted by Mahesh.

Machines sealed

The local police team was called and the ultrasound machine was sealed in their presence. Jitender and Mahesh were then brought to Sohna and handed over to the police after a case was registered.

The team members, however, said that there was little co-operation from the local authorities. The District Magistrate was informed, but the local authorities did not reach the spot. The civil surgeon was also called, but did not answer.

The team members said that there was a sudden spurt in cases of sex determination in Uttar Pradesh districts bordering Delhi and Haryana following strict enforcement in the State.