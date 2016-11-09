Victim cheated on pretext of giving party ticket; AAP rubbishes claim

The Delhi Police have booked two Aam Aadmi Party volunteers — Bhupendra and Rampratap Goyal — in connection with the alleged gangrape of a 24-year-old woman on the pretext of providing her an AAP ticket.

While the woman did not specify which ticket she was talking about in the complaint submitted to the police, Delhi is scheduled to hold municipal elections next year.

In her complaint, the woman purportedly claimed that Mr. Bhupendra and Mr. Goyal introduced themselves as AAP volunteers.

Walked into a trap

“Mr. Goyal told me he was an AAP leader and we exchanged phone numbers. It was nearly four to five months ago. He assured me that he would get me a party ticket. We kept speaking to each other for the next few months and, recently, he called me to Sector-3, Rohini. The agenda, he said, was to discuss my ticket prospects. At the designated meeting point, he asked me to board his car and when I did, he touched me inappropriately,” said the woman.

It is alleged that Mr. Goyal took the woman to a flat owned by one of his friends where he had sex with the victim, something he repeated a few more times at different locations.

When she enquired about the ticket, he told her that she would have to establish physical relations with his friend Bhupendra as well.

AAP’s Delhi convener Dilip Pandey said the allegation had no substance and was yet another attempt by the BJP to tarnish the AAP’s image.

“Ram Pratap Goyal holds the post of block treasurer in Rohini. He is a respected leader. Neither he nor Bhupender remembers meeting the complainant at any point of time,” he said.

‘Arrest MLA’

Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal on Tuesday sought the arrest of Leader of the Opposition and BJP MLA Vijender Gupta for revealing the name of the complainant. “The police should arrest him for disclosing the name of the complainant, a rape victim,” she said.

The statement from the DCW chief comes as in July, the police had registered a case against her for allegedly ‘revealing’ the name of a 24-year-old alleged rape survivor.