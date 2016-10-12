In a suspected case of dowry death, a 19-year-old woman set herself ablaze in front of her brother in northwest Delhi’s Bhalswa Dairy area, the police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on October 8 when the victim Mamata’s brother was visiting her.

She allegedly went to the kitchen, poured petrol and set herself afire, they said, adding that she died on the spot.

A case was registered against the victim’s husband Rahul following a complaint by the girl's family.

A Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) inquiry was carried out in the incident and Rahul was arrested on October 9, the police said. Mamata and Rahul were staying in a rented accommodation in Bhalswa Dairy area. PTI